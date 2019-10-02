SHEFFIELD — Devon Gilfillian took time out of his visit to the Shoals during the Billy Reid Shindig 11 to visit one of the most iconic recording studios still in operation —, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio at 3614 Jackson Highway.
The Nashville, Tennessee, artist performed to an enthusiastic crowd in Florence's Wilson Park. Prior to his performance, Gilfillian and his band recorded a couple of tracks at the studio.
"A month ago we had the honor of recording a live version of 'Even Though it Hurts' at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio while we were playing Billy Reid Shindig," Gilfillian said in a post on his Facebook page. "I still can’t believe I got to record in the same studio as the Staple Singers."
One of the famed Staples Singers, Mavis Staples, is scheduled to perform Saturday at the inaugural ShoalsFest at McFarland Park in Florence.
