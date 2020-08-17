SHEFFIELD — It took a court order but two dilapidated downtown buildings that were on the city's public nuisance list have been demolished.
One of the buildings was the old Swoopes Tailors and Cleaners.
Mayor Ian Sanford said there were two 25-foot wide storefronts next to each other. One of the buildings was two stories, while the other was a single story building.
"We had put them both on the public nuisance list," Sanford said.
Sanford said the buildings had become unsafe. He said the two-story building lacked a roof and was "just a shell."
"The operator had to be really careful not to harm the building next to it," the mayor said.
Sanford said he does not know what the property owners plan to do with the buildings, but he'd rather have the empty lot than the dilapidated buildings.
"If they have plans, they haven't reached me yet," Sanford said.
