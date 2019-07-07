FLORENCE — A nearly full field accepted the challenges of the McFarland Park Disc Golf Course on Saturday during the McFarland Park Open.
Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia were represented in the one-day event. Most of the participants were from the Shoals and other Alabama cities, including Huntsville, Birmingham, Vestavia Hills, Calera, Tuscaloosa, Northport, Hartselle, Madison, Gurley, Lexington, Anderson, Cullman and Moulton.
The event was sponsored by Kasey Butler and Shoals Kia of Sheffield.
