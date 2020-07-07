MONTGOMERY — The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals rose to a new high of 1,000 Monday as health officials continued to urge people to wear masks and take precautions amid an uptick in cases.
Alabama on Thursday saw the highest number of cases reported in one day, at 1,700, and on Monday had more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began.
Alabama is recently averaging about 1,000 new cases per day, according to the Department of Public Health. Since the pandemic began, more than 44,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19, and 984 people have died after contracting the illness.
"We set a record for highs over the holiday weekend, and of course, given the number of people who were out and about over the weekend celebrating, we are certainly concerned about what the next couple of weeks are going to look like as well," State Health Officer Scott Harris said.
Harris and Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said hospitals are managing, but the trends are concerning.
Williamson said the state has about 300 intensive care unit beds — or 18 percent of the state inventory — available and 893 ventilators available.
"In terms of overall capacity, it looks OK, but I have to worry about the hospitalization trend," Williamson said. "The question is what does it look like two weeks from now."
Madison County on Monday became the latest local area to issue a health order for people to wear masks in public. Jefferson County, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Mobile already have existing orders or local ordinances requiring masks in some public places.
