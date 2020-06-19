MUSCLE SHOALS — Donnie Allen said his background in accounting and tax administration will allow him to make sound decisions in spending taxpayers' dollars if he's elected to the City Council in August.
Allen is seeking the PLace 2 City Council seat, which was occupied by the late Neal Willis.
"It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time," Allen said.
Allen, the owner of Sales Tax Auditing and Collection Services (STACS), has lived in Muscle Shoals since 1972. STACS administers local sales, rental and lodging taxes for several cities and counties in Alabama.
"Both of my children are graduates of Muscle Shoals High School and I currently have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild that attend Muscle Shoals city schools," Allen said.
Allen graduated from the University of North Alabama with degrees in Accounting and Economics.
"I have served in the Muscle Shoals Reserve Police Auxiliary and as on-call court magistrate in past years," he said. "I also served two terms on the civil service board and two terms on the Muscle Shoals Electric Board."
Allen said as a "public servant" he will accept no pay for his time on the City Council. City Council members in Muscle Shoals earn $700 per month.
There is a provision in the Code of Alabama for public officials to refuse compensation, according to City Clerk Ricky Williams
"I would be very proud to serve on the City Council and would be dedicated to the citizens and the employees of our city," Allen said. "I will be readily available to the citizens of our city by phone or by personal contact."
Allen said he wants to continue to be a part of the city's continued growth. He also wants to find ways to continue the city's flood control efforts and back the Muscle Shoals City School System
Former City Councilman Leon Madden has also announced his candidacy for the Place 2 slot.
Qualifying begins Tuesday, July 7, and ends Tuesday, July 21. Municipal elections take place Tuesday, Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.