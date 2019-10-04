[refer box]
Friends, family and fans of the late Donnie Fritts packed the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium on Thursday to pay their respects to the singer/songwriter in a way he would have appreciated – through music.
Since her husband was cremated, Donna Fritts said the memorial would be a good way for people to say goodbye.
"I hoping there will be a lot of healing tonight," she said.
A rotating ensemble of musicians and singers performed some of Fritts' best-loved songs, including "We Had It All," "Breakfast in Bed" and "Memphis Women and Chicken."
