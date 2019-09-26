FLORENCE — Friends of the late Donnie Fritts will gather at the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium on Oct. 3 and pay respect to their friend through music and stories.
A who's who of local talent will be joined by musicians and songwriters from outside the Shoals to perform some of Fritts' most beloved songs and reminisce about their friend.
"Donnie is going to have a wonderful send off," his wife, Donna Fritts said. "I'm hoping a lot of people will receive some healing. There's just a big hole in Florence and the Shoals."
Donna Fritts said her husband was cremated and this event will be an opportunity for family, friends and fans to pay their respects.
She said there are so many artists that want to pay tribute to her husband there will not be a house band for the show.
"There are so many guitar players and bass players and drummers, and they can't all be out there," Fritts said. "Everybody will get their turn."
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with a screening of the documentary "Undeniably Donnie." The pre-show house music will include Donnie Fritts songs. The musical portion of the show is scheduled to begin about 7:30 p.m.
"Dick Cooper is also preparing a photo exhibit for the Norton lobby," said Donna Fritts' brother, Donald Frazier, one of the show's organizers.
Donna Fritts said they want to keep the show at about two hours.
Participating musicians and singers include Dan Penn, John Paul White, Delbert McClinton, Billy Swan, David Hood, Jimbo Hart, Chad Gamble, Will McFarlane, Kelvin Holly, N.C. Thurman, Ben Tanner, Clayton Ivey, Cedric Burnside, Lenny LeBlanc, Andreas Werner, Chip Taylor, Christine Ohlman, Travis Wammack, Gary Nicholson, Billy Lawson, Phil Driscoll, David Jones, Cindy Walker, Marie Lewey, Carla Russell, Reed Watson, Milton Sledge, Mike Dillon, Shonna Tucker, Caleb Elliott, Kimi Samson, Colin Linden, Jonathan Oliphant and James Pennebaker.
Fritts said other artists could be added to the bill.
The group will touch on some of Fritts' most well known compositions including "We Had it All," "Breakfast in Bed," "Memphis Women and Chicken," "Old Timer," which was recently recorded by Willie Nelson, "If It's Really Gotta Be This Way," "Errol Flynn," "Rainbow Road" and more.
Donna Fritts said he husband "had musical notes in his veins" and while he loved her dearly, "music was literally his life."
His morning routine would involve sitting at his beloved Wurlitzer piano, look out the window, then play and sing, she said.
No tickets will be given out for the show and seating will be "first come, first served." Norton Auditorium seats about 1,600 people.
Friend Bobbie Phares said there was more to Donnie Fritts than music.
Her brother, Larry Ussery, was a songwriter and friends with Fritts. When Ussery was hospitalized with colon cancer, Fritts would come visit with him every day.
"Larry was very sick in the hospital for 24 days," Phares said. "Donnie came every day, no matter how bad he felt. They were two super-close friends."
Phares said her brother lived another two years after he was released from the hospital. She said Fritts suffered a heart attack the day of her brother's funeral.
While the Oct. 3 concert is free, donations will be accepted for the Donnie Fritts Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 3214, Florence, AL 35630.
