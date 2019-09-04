FLORENCE — Donna Fritts said the celebration of life for her husband, Donnie Fritts, will provide his musician friends an opportunity to perform his songs and tell stories about his life.
The singer/songwriter died Aug. 27 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham at the age of 74. He underwent open heart surgery in May and was unable to fully recover.
Fritts said the celebration will be Oct. 3, at the Shoals Theatre in downtown Florence.
Fritts said she is in the process of trying to coordinate appearances of musician friends who live outside the Shoals.
She said her husband would like the idea of musicians and friends celebrating his life through music.
"That's the way a lot of his friends have done it," Fritts said. "He has performed at so many in Nashville. I think that's what would please Donnie."
The format will be relatively simple, she explained. It will involve musician friends performing his songs and telling their stories about her husband.
"He had so many treasured friends that are very famous," Fritts said. "We're trying to get some of the main ones. We've had a lot of people call and want to be a part of it. People will be coming from all over the U.S. and other parts of the world."
There are so many artists who want to be a part of the event, Fritts said time constraints could prevent some from performing.
She said there was no funeral for her husband, who requested cremation.
Longtime friend Spooner Oldham said the celebration is an appropriate way to honor Donnie Fritts' life.
Oldham said he was about 15 years old when he met Fritts. The two of them spent about two years in the Shoals rock band Hollis Dixon and the Keynotes. He said the band was booked at fraternity house parties at colleges across the Southeast.
"We had been friends the whole time and in bands together," Oldham said.
They were also songwriting partners. The title track of Fritts' 2015 album, "Oh My Goodness," was a song they co-wrote in about 1967, Oldham said. They also collaborated on "My Friend," a track recorded by the late Tony Joe White and released on his 1970 album "Tony Joe."
Oldham said he and his wife, Karen, visited Fritts on Aug. 27. Oldham siad he told Fritts how he felt about him, even though Fritts was unconscious. About an hour into their drive back to the Shoals, Oldham said they were informed that Fritts had died.
"I'm glad I'd seen him and talked to him as if he was awake," Oldham said.
Shoals musician Russell Mefford said he met Fritts in the 1990s when his band, The Fiddleworms, served as the backing band for Fritts for a handful of shows.
"I had booked it as the 'Generations Tour,'" Mefford said. "It was a huge honor for us."
He said the Joiner family provided a bus that allowed fans to buy a ticket to ride the bus to the Nashville, Tennessee, show. Mefford said fans were provided with a lunch that included a ham sandwich, a Moon Pie and a RC Cola.
Mefford said he recalls how Fritts would often show up at shows by local bands. If Fritts was in the audience, Mefford said he was often asked to sit in.
"One thing about him was, he had such a work ethic," Mefford said.
He said a musical celebration would be fitting for Fritts.
Additional details about the show will be announced when they become available.
