SHEFFIELD — Pet owners helped raise money for Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services on Saturday and took home photos of their dogs dressed in Halloween costumes.
The cost of the photos helped raise money for the shelter, and vendors were asked to donate a portion of the money they earned during the event.
The third annual Hot Diggity Dog was held at The Mixer in downtown Sheffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.