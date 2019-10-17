The latest U.S. Drought Monitor looks virtually identical to last week's, with none of the Shoals under drought conditions but portions of the area listed as abnormally dry.
The monitor lists eastern Lauderdale County and most of the northernmost parts of the county as abnormally dry, with the exception of the northwest area.
The only areas of Colbert County that are abnormally dry are in the extreme eastern sections, according to the monitor.
After an extremely dry September, the Shoals has received 1.41 inches of rainfall thus far in October, according to the National Weather Service. That is just .27 of an inch below normal for this point in the month.
