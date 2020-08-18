SHEFFIELD — A drug bust today yielded a variety of "marijuana products," a pistol, scales and surveillance equipment, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
The sheriff said members of the Colbert County Sheriff's Office, Sheffield Police and the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 915 Sterling Blvd.
"There were multiple marijuana products recovered such as 241 grams high grade marijuana, 12 bags of fruit loop THC edibles, three bottles of THC embalming fluid, THC cigarette wrappers, gun, scales, and surveillance equipment," Williamson said.
The sheriff said David Drumgood, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
He was transferred to the Colbert County Jail. His bond has yet to be determined, the sheriff said.
Another suspect at the residence was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and released.
