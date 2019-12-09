MUSCLE SHOALS — The Dunkin’ location at 1609 Woodward Ave., is scheduled to have its grand opening Tuesday from 5-8 a.m.
The first 50 participants will receive $50 in Dunkin’ Hot Cards. There also will giveaways, free samples and a look inside the business that includes a cold beverage tap system and free Wi-Fi.
The 2,000 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 35 people and will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dunkin’ franchisee network Southern Food Services currently owns and operates 7 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Alabama, according to a company news release.
The company was founded in 1950 and has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. It is based in Canton, Massachusetts.
