In 2013, Broadway Baptist in East Florence was a dying church with less than 25 members in its congregation. This April, the congregation of about 110, will celebrate its 10th anniversary as Broadway Fellowship after it was adopted by Highland Baptist Church.
Senior Pastor John Brock, who has served at Highland Baptist for 21 years, said church revitalization began with conversations HBC staff members were having in 2011 about growing deeper ministries in the area.
“We were a little frustrated because we were serving people in our city and in the Shoals area, and the only way I know how to describe this is it was drive-by ministry,” Brock said.
“We’d go do a project somewhere and we’d leave. Then, we’d go do a project and leave. We wanted to be able to go and put down some roots and have a platform in a community where we could make a long-term difference.”
As those conversations began, Brock said he also began taking rides through Florence on his way to work each day. On these drives, often out of the way from his normal route to work, he started to pray.
“I got that side of town on my heart,” Brock said. “One day, on that ride, I happened to stop at Broadway. I knew they were struggling. I knew they were having trouble keeping a pastor. I did not know they were having conversations about what they were going to do and what the future looked like for them.
“I didn’t know they had gotten to that point, but I just knew they were struggling and had been for awhile. Sitting in that parking lot that day, the Lord began to put this idea on my heart, and I didn’t even know if what I was thinking in that moment could be done.”
Later, Brock would find out that his home church had also played a part in organizing Broadway Baptist, which was originally named Weeden Heights Baptist Church. It had been formed in the 1940s as a sister church to Highland Baptist.
While the church had existed independently for about 60 years, Brock said Broadway’s 22 members voted to merge back into the Highland family about 18 months after revitalization plans began.
Joyce Reid, Francis Wilson and M.J. Ligon, who were all members of Broadway Baptist before the transition, said they each welcomed Highland Baptist and the church revitalization.
“We’ve grown from almost a dead church to a very unique family of believers where everybody feels welcome,” Reid said. “Lifelong friendships are made. There is love felt in the building when you come in. You can just feel the warmth and the friendship.”
“We’re thankful for what’s happened over the past 10 years,” Wilson said. “We’re doing more of what is right and good for our community, and we’re thankful for our caring leadership, our campus pastor, our music ministry, and children’s ministry.”
Brock said Broadway Baptist held its final service on Palm Sunday and reopened as Broadway Fellowship on Easter in 2013.
“The first Sunday I preached over there, there were 36 people in the room. Four of those were my family, and then there were a handful they had dragged in here to hear the new preacher,” Brock said.
“The interesting thing is when we went in, we obviously changed a lot of things. The way they did things and the way we do them are somewhat different, but the people who were still there embraced us and were very supportive — they still are.”
While restoration efforts including renovating the church building itself, Brock and Broadway Campus Pastor Ryan Tyler said the efforts also included changes in leadership and worship structure.
The pastors said members of the new Broadway church have a voice in planning, but ultimately the leadership of Highland also became the leadership of Broadway.
In relaunching Broadway Fellowship, Tyler said the church also implemented new ministries unique to the church, like it’s weekly Daily Bread Ministry, which offers free meals to the community every Monday night.
“Individuals at Broadway came up with the idea,” Tyler said. “That ministry grew from serving about 35 to 40 and now serves more like 85 to 100. We hold a service that follows the meal, and there are children’s activities during that time.”
He said the church’s congregation has grown through Daily Bread and other ministries like a monthly clothing giveaway, and through other community events that engage area residents outside the church congregation.
Among members who joined Broadway Fellowship through community outreach events were Sabr and Jamie Key. The Keys attended a Broadway Fellowship community party with their two sons. After the event, the family felt so at home they decided to become members.
“This was a blessing to us,” Sabr Key said. “We have built many personal relationships and great friendships during our journey. We are never alone. Someone from the church family is always pouring into our lives in some type of way.”
Tyler, who stepped in as interim campus pastor in June of 2019, and began serving in the position permanently in 2021, said the connections to Highland Baptist Church grant his church access to resources and guidance the congregation needs to thrive.
“Being on staff at Highland Baptist Church as campus pastor at Broadway has connected me to a set of leaders that small church pastors do not have,” he said. “I work with the best staff team I’ve ever worked with in my 33 years of ministry. We sit down and walk together through sermon series and pull from the 75 years of ministry experience at the table amongst us.
“I never feel isolated as a single pastor. It’s always the team that comes to the table, and that’s the most unique experience for me.”
Tyler and Brock said the revitalization at Broadway also led to organizing The Well Network.
Through Highland Baptist Church and the Southern Baptist Convention, the network has started planning churches all over the Southeast beyond the Tennessee Valley.
“This probably would not have happened had Broadway not happened,” Brock said. “From beginning to end, the happenings at Broadway are a God thing. He put this on our heart, He put the right people in place, and He showed us how to do it.
“We’ve seen God do some amazing things in the life of our church family. It’s all about Him and all for His glory.”
