How to Purchase Tickets
Pre-sale tickets for the Musicians Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 22 will be available Aug. 2 for Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum members. Information on how to become a member is on the hall of fame's website, musicianshalloffame.com.
Tickets will be on sale to the public on Aug. 5 through the Schermerhorn Symphony Center box office.
The Musicians Hall of Fame is located in the basement of the Nashville (Tennessee) Municipal Auditorium.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ronnie Eades said he and his fellow Muscle Shoals Horns just happened to be in the "right place at the right time."
"People ask me, 'did you know at the time you were making history?'" Eades said. "No, we didn't know we were making history. We were just trying to put food on the table and feed the kids. It was a job to us."
Eades, Harvey Thompson, Charles Rose and the late Harrison Calloway are being inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame on Oct. 22. The induction show and concert takes place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
Rose said the original lineup of the Muscle Shoals Horns remained intact for about 15 years.
"I'm excited about it," Eades said of the awards ceremony. "I'm very appreciative of it. We'll be up in that museum with all the big guys."
But the Muscle Shoals Horns are not the only iconic group of musicians that will be inducted.
Members of FAME Recording Studios rhythm section bassist to be inducted include original members Norbert Putnam, David Briggs, Jerry Carrigan and Terry Thompson (posthumously), with guitarist Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery.
The late guitarists Reggie Young and Joe South, and drummer Jerry Carrigan will also be inducted posthumously.
Montgomery said the induction means a lot.
"It's an honor for me," he said. "I played on some of the hit records in the early days. We were the first rhythm section."
Montgomery credited FAME Recording Studios founder Rick Hall with providing a place for young musicians to play in the early days.
"'You Better Move On,' that really threw this thing into motion," Montgomery said of the Arthur Alexander hit. "If not for Rick and his audacity, I don't think it would have amounted to too much. We'd have had to go to Nashville, Memphis or Birmingham."
Montgomery said South would come in from Atlanta, Georgia, and play on sessions while Young would travel from Memphis, Tennessee.
"I played second guitar to Reggie and Joe South," he said.
Montgomery is also known for his long-time association as a friend and songwriter for the late county music legend George Jones.
Eades said the induction came as a surprise to him, and that Calloway would have been thrilled with the news.
Calloway died in 2016, very soon after the group was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Eades said the group recorded with about 400 artists and were on numerous recordings that achieved gold record status.
"All of them were a little bit different," Eades said of the artists. "I enjoyed the Elton John tour. That was an incredible thing, getting to meet John Lennon, working with Lyle Lovett."
Another high point was playing the alto sax solo on Ronnie Milsap's hit "There's No Gettin' Over Me."
Rose, who is currently on tour with Lyle Lovett's Big Band, said Eades left the group in the mid 1980s, and Calloway had to stop playing trumpet in the 1990s for health reasons.
"Harvey and I, with a revolving cast of supporting players, have carried on since then," Rose said. "The Muscle Shoals Horns are still very active. In recent years we have recorded with Phish and two Grammy-winning albums with Buddy Guy. Last year, we did sessions with Steven Tyler and Paul McCartney. Ronnie and Harvey are both former members of Lyle's band."
Thompson said the horns were very adept at adapting their style to the artist they were playing with.
"Every artist is a little different," Thompson said. "As a musician, you adjust to what the situation calls for. Some of the younger guys that have come along can't adopt. I was able to do that. You have to make sure to listen to the artist and who is singing."
Eades said the horns were successful because they played together so long.
"We were a team," he said. "To me, we were an well-oiled machine. We knew each other's thoughts. We did well and we really had a good run."
The late producer/engineer Billy Sherrill, a native of Phil Campbell and an early player in the Shoals music scene, is being inducted as well. Sherrill died in 2015 at the age of 78.
"Billy was a tremendous engineer," Montgomery said.
Sherrill was present during the birth of the Shoals Music scene and wrote songs with Hall, first with Tune Publishing, then with FAME Publishing at Spar Music, which was located above the City Drug Store in downtown Florence during the late 1950s and 1960s.
While Hall decided to make a go of the music business in the Shoals, Sherrill moved to Nashville.
He produced million-selling hits for George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Charlie Rich, Johnny Paycheck and David Houston, among others. He and Wynette, a Red Bay native, co-wrote the country hit “Stand By Your Man.”
