SHEFFIELD — Shoals Earth Day is returning to Sheffield this year, but instead of taking over the lawn around City Hall, the festivities will take place in the historic downtown business district on Montgomery Avenue.
Organizer Nancy Muse said events will take place between Third and Fourth streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, near Sheffield Public Library.
As usual, the event will focus on environmental concerns, but this year the event is focusing on art.
"This year, our theme is arts for the Earth," Muse said.
Muse said "eARTh Day," will feature an exhibit in the library by Shoals artist Martha Marshall. The exhibition will feature her paintings of local birds.
Eco Entertainer Steve Trash will perform and at 2:30 p.m. will once again host a giant community drum circle that he debuted during last year's Earth Day event in Florence's Wilson Park.
"We encourage people to bring any kind of drum they have," Muse said.
Music will be provided by the Aaron Freeman JazzR&B Trio, The Charlie Rose Trio, An Abstract Theory and Uncle Shuffelo & His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, a traditional American music group that has played the event several times.
She said Uncle Shuffelo is a family oriented band and a representative of southern Appalachian culture.
Muse said several environmental advocacy groups will be present, including Tennessee Riverkeeper, the Alabama Rivers Alliance, the Shoals Citizens Climate Lobby, the Sierra Club, the Shoals Environmental Alliance, the Shoals Solid Waste Authority and Florence Recycling Center, and others. She said groups from southern Tennessee could also attend.
Muse said the Earth Day Committee invites local artists and crafts makers to sell their items.
"We encourage earth friendly vendors to have displays" she said.
There will also be discussions on a variety of earth-friendly topics, including beekeeping, planting pollinator gardens, organic yard gardens and edible landscaping.
The rain location will be the Tuscumbia Railroad Depot and Roundhouse.
For more information or to find forms for participating, go to shoalsearthmonth.com.
