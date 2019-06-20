FLORENCE — There is a gaping hole in the east side of the old Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital building as a Nashville, Tennessee, demolition contractor continues to bring down the empty healthcare facility.
Several track hoes crawl around the site and pull apart the building piece by piece. The cylindrical wing of the old hospital is now isolated from the rest of the complex. The interior of the east side of the building is clearly visible from the outside.
Renascent Inc of Nashville is in charge of the demolition work that will take the roughly 12-acre site back to a greenfield that will be zoned for residential use.
