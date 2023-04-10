Rev. Carl Malm
Minister for more than 10 years
Old Brick Presbyterian Church
260 Mt. Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals
The gift of Hope
“We are saved by hope.” — Romans 8:24
Hope is a major theme of Easter. It is a major theme of the Jewish Passover. Indeed, all faiths prize hope. Yet we live in an age deluged by despair.
There are over 100,000 deaths by overdose in this country every year. On average, an American dies by suicide every eight minutes. Mental health providers are often overwhelmed by people seeking help for depression and anxiety, and waiting lists are long.
Clearly, we need a renewal of hope. Hope that someone greater than ourselves can do what we cannot do for ourselves. Hope that God can bring freedom out of slavery, whether it be slavery to a pharoah or slavery to an addiction or slavery to a sin. Hope that God can bring life out of death, order out of chaos, peace out of fear, anticipation out of desperation.
The Easter message is that God brings life out of death, both physically and spiritually. Jesus was resurrected from bodily death to new life. And his followers were resurrected from the death of hopeless dejection to a new life of wonder, joy, and faith.
Can you and I give hope to someone who has no hope? Studies of people who have survived disasters, traumas and severe losses show that what often makes a difference is that at least one person stood by them through their crisis and despair. When we are a steady, caring, listening presence in someone’s life, we may well give them the gift of hope.
We may be the instrument by which the God of resurrection raises them from the death of despair to the new life of hope. Being there is the gift of hope.
——-
Pastor Brett Pitman
Senior pastor 13 years
Highland Park Baptist Church
503 S Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals
Is Jesus alive?
The resurrection of Jesus from the dead is the most significant, as well as the most debated, event in all of history.
If Jesus rose from the dead, then He is who He claimed to be. If He is who He claimed to be, then He is God in the flesh. If He is God in the flesh, then everything He said is true. If everything He said is true, then no one can come to the Father except through Him.
That being the case, “Is Jesus alive?” is the most important question in all of history.
The Scriptures undeniably speak to the reality of the resurrection of Jesus. In 1 Corinthians 15, the Apostle Paul testified that Jesus “appeared to Cephas, then to the Twelve. Then He appeared to over five hundred brothers and sisters at one time. Then He appeared to James, then to all the apostles. Last of all, as to one born at the wrong time, he also appeared to me.”
The testimony of Scripture, however, is not enough for some. Those who deny the resurrection of Jesus also deny the veracity of Scripture. For many the question remains, “Is Jesus alive?”
The historical testimony of those who claimed to see Jesus alive after His death is the greatest evidence for His resurrection. Jesus’ followers suffered immensely because of their insistence that He rose again.
Peter was crucified. James, the son of Zebedee, was beheaded. John was exiled on the island of Patmos. Andrew and Philip were crucified. Bartholomew was skinned alive and then beheaded. Matthew was driven through with a lance. Thomas was killed with a spear. Paul was beheaded, and James, the brother of Jesus, was stoned to death.
James Rosscup said of these men: “They spent the rest of their lives proclaiming the message of the resurrection, as cowards transformed into men of courage. They were willing to face arrest, imprisonment, beating and horrible deaths, and not one of them ever denied the Lord and recanted of his belief that Christ had risen.”
——
Pastor Steve Huskey
Lead pastor for 11 years
Faith Church
3601 Florence Blvd, Florence
The most valuable gift
I find it interesting to observe the price a person is willing to pay for a particular item. For example, it’s easy to find people on Facebook Marketplace asking outrageous prices for junk, or selling valuable items for very little. Ultimately, value rarely equals price.
Celebrating the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus offers us an excellent reminder of this principle in a much more meaningful way than the Marketplace ever could.
Specifically, Easter is the season when Christians celebrate Jesus paying the ultimate price of His life to purchase each of us, providing the forgiveness of our sins and reconnection to our Creator. The price of our salvation was the life of our Savior.
Now that we know the price, what about the value? While God paid a tremendous price to have a relationship with each of us, what value do we place on that gift?
Well, it varies from person to person. Consider Judas, one of the 12 apostles, who betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Think about that. He determined the value of the incredible gift of salvation to be worth just $264 (30 pieces of silver in today’s market).
Judas isn’t the only person to undervalue the gift of salvation and willing to sell out the Savior. Esau sold out for a bowl of soup. King David and Sampson sold out for sex. If I’m honest, there have been times that I have also had a price.
The problem is, we often fail to realize how much we have undervalued the gift of salvation until it’s too late. Judas hung himself when he realized what he had done and all he had lost for some silver.
So, while salvation can’t be bought, it can be sold. The only way to avoid the pitfall of price is to realize that there is no earthly payoff worth selling out the Savior.
As we celebrate the price Jesus paid during Passion Week, remember that we affirm the value best through a life lived loving the one that paid it all.
—-
Minister Matt Heupel
Pulpit minister for 18 years
Woodlawn Church of Christ
101 County Road 323, Florence
The message is clear
In the old world, people believed the earth was flat and if you got into a boat and began to sail, you would fall off into oblivion. It wasn’t until 1492 when Columbus sailed the ocean blue, that we found out the earth is a sphere.
In the medical field, doctors once thought the idea of a heart transplant was preposterous. It wasn’t until Dec. 3, 1967, that Christian Barnard and his team proved them wrong with the world’s first successful heart transplant.
It was once thought an impossibility that a human being could walk on the moon. Yet many of us have seen the footage of Neil Armstrong taking that “giant leap for mankind.”
My point is this: Before Jesus Christ and His resurrection, life after death was an impossibility. Not only did He carry our sins to that cross and die with them, but He also rose from the dead. Skeptics may question: “How do you know that is true?” The same way we know the other examples are true — eyewitness testimony.
Just as others saw Columbus alive, spoke to Dr. Barnard’s patient and interviewed Neil Armstrong, Jesus appeared to over 500 people alive and well long after his public death and burial. His testimony is written down and documented in the four books we call the Gospels in our Bibles.
When I think of the importance of the Resurrection and what Easter should mean to us, the message is clear! It is more than just bunnies, baskets and bright-colored clothes. It is about salvation. It is about eternity. It is about love. It is about heaven.
Jesus has provided me a path not only to forgiveness, but for a beautiful life after death with Him.
Paul writes: “For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we shall certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his” (Romans 6:5).
This Sunday and every Sunday, go to church and celebrate what Jesus has done for you.
