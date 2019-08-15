FLORENCE — The demolition of the Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital building appears to be coming to a close as a Nashville, Tennessee, demolition firm has demolished the bulk of the main building and adjacent structures.
Renascent Inc. is tearing down the remainder of the main building and the recognizable cylindrical building on West Alabama Street has been reduced to rubble. The hospital's concrete parking deck is being crushed into gravel by on on-site rock crusher.
Water is being sprayed on the building while a large track hoe continues to bring down pieces of the 75-year-old structure.
Once the demolition is completed, the property will become a "greenfield" zoned for residential development.
The demolition began in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.