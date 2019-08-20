FLORENCE — After nearly six months of demolition, the 75-year-old Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital building has been reduced to a pile of rubble.
Three to four stories of a small section of the main building that were visible Monday were gone this morning, and a track hoe appeared to be segregating debris while a magnet attachment was pulling metal from the pile.
Large piles of segregated scrap materials can be seen around the building, and gravel that was once the concrete parking deck sit on what was once the deck's ground floor.
Renascent Inc. of Nashville, Tennessee, began demolishing the old hospital building in early March, a couple of months after the hospital closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.