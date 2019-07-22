FLORENCE — A Nashville, Tennessee, demolition firm continues to chip away at the main building that once housed Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital, while the old parking deck is slowly being turned into gravel.
A track hoe has finally reached the uppermost level of the hospital building, utilizing a large "ramp" of dirt and gravel to allow the track hoe to reach the top of the building.
A portable rock crusher is set up in the old parking deck, with large chunks of concrete on one end and a growing pile of gravel on the other.
Renascent began demolishing the old hospital in March.
ECM was closed when the North Alabama Medical Center opened in December.
