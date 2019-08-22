FLORENCE — The Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital building is no more, but there is still cleanup work to be done on the site before the property can be repurposed for something to complement the surrounding neighborhood, City Council President Dick Jordan said.
The last few stories of the 75-year-old building were brought down Monday, but Renascent Inc. of Nashville, Tennessee, continues to sort through debris, separating waste from scrap, as they clean the remnants of the building from the site.
Jordan said once the property has been cleared of debris, it will be returned to the ownership of the city and Lauderdale County.
Public involvement meetings with residents of the surrounding neighborhood indicate they would prefer the site be used for some type of single-family residential development, Jordan said.
"We want something that will complement the neighborhood," Jordan said.
The City Council rezoned the hospital property for single family residential development, Jordan said.
Mayor Steve Holt said he offered the old hospital site as a project for Design Alabama, which determined the site would be best suited for "upscale senior housing."
"That's what they said would fit in there," Holt said.
Both Holt and Jordan said sidewalks could be installed at some point to improve access from the site to downtown Florence.
The 20-year-old Collins Medical Building will remain and be used by the University of North Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.