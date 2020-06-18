MUSCLE SHOALS — Mayor David Bradford said he received notification Tuesday confirming the approval of the city's request for a U.S. Economic Development Authority grant to improve drainage around Southgate Mall.
Bradford said the $1.6 million grant will be used to add two 60 inch drainage culverts under Woodward Avenue near the mall to more efficiently remove water that fills the parking lot during periods of heavy rain.
The city is responsible for paying a 20% match, which will be $406,802.
According to an EDA news release, the storm water drainage project will protect businesses from the impact of future rain events, like the floods of February 2019 and 2020.
City Engineer Brad Williams said the project involves adding new concrete culverts in the mall parking lot and two 60 inch metal culverts under Woodward Avenue, which is the route of U.S. 43 and 72. New concrete structures will carry storm water from the east side of Woodward Avenue to the Buena Vista Street retention pond.
The new culverts will begin at the end of the ditch that runs parallel to Avalon Avenue in the mall parking lot.
Williams said there is an old drainage pipe that passes under Woodward Avenue that was installed when the road was originally built. Williams said in about 1998, a new 48 inch drainage culvert was placed under the street.
He said the new steel pipes will be installed without having to make open cuts on Woodward Avenue.
"The two there now are just undersized for the amount of water that comes to them," Williams said.
According to the grant award, the project would help protect 715 jobs and would leverage $11.5 million in private investment.
Bradford said he's been working on the project since learning the money was available after the flood of 2019.
"We've been trying to look at ways to do that for the last 10 years," Bradford said. "After the flood of 2019, there was a way to do it."
He said EDA grants are competitive, and Muscle Shoals was competing with communities throughout the U.S.
Bradford thanked District 4 U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt and U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby for helping secure the money.
“These funds will go a long way to help ease and lessen the impacts of future flooding events, which have been a problem in this area,” Aderholt said. “Investing in our infrastructure is always a smart investment for economic development."
Williams said the Civil Group engineering firm will draw the plans for the project. Williams said he hopes the project can begin later this year.
He said the grant will cover design and construction, but not utility relocation if it becomes necessary.
"We'll know more after we design it," Williams said.
Heath King, community development specialist at the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, assisted the city with the grant writing process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.