MUSCLE SHOALS — More than 100 nursing graduates from Northwest-Shoals Community College participated in the traditional pinning ceremony Friday, but with one twist.
Students remained in their vehicles to hear remarks at the 5 p.m. ceremony in the parking lot of building 120.
Northwest-Shoals Community College President Glenda Colagross, along with Director of Nursing Education Brittney Humphres spoke briefly, as well as four representatives of the two nursing programs, Colton Cain, Ashlyn Pounders, Kimberly Brooks and Brittni Moody.
The symbolic ceremony dates to the 1860s with its origin in London. It is a symbolic tradition that college officials said must continue despite the social distancing recommendations in place because of the coronovirus pandemic.
Graduates lined up in their vehicles and drove through, stepping outside their vehicle only long enough to receive their pin, then continued through the line.
There were 102 nursing graduates in this year's programs.
