TUSCUMBIA — Two longtime school district administrators have been board approved for retirement this summer.
Deshler High School Assistant Principal Bob Black is retiring after 22 years in the position.
The city's school board approved his retirement Thursday during a virtual meeting at noon.
The board, in a meeting earlier in the month, approved the retirement of another longtime employee, Vickey Moon, who has served as the system's career technical director for the past three years. She worked in various capacities for 17 years before that.
Both positions have been posted. Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said he expects interviews to be conducted in mid-July with recommendations for both positions at the next scheduled board meeting, July 20.
Aikerson said Black has been a staple at Deshler High.
"We appreciate his service to the district and the faculty and staff," Aikerson said. "He'll be missed and he's leaving big shoes to fill."
Black could not be reached for comment.
Moon came to Tuscumbia schools as a teacher in her second career.
"My goal as a teacher and administrator was to make a positive impact on students and help them be ready for college and/or careers," Moon said. "I've been blessed to work with an amazing group of teachers who share my vision."
She credits the school's career technical team with the opening of the school's career technical center three years ago.
"Vickey Moon was a stellar employee always doing whatever was asked of her," Aikerson said. "She did an awesome job with career tech, and seeing to it that our students could earn necessary credentials. I'll miss her work ethic."
In other business the board:
• Approved an amendment to the school calendar with an Aug. 20 start date. The new dates, which back up the start of school by 10 days, is in alignment with the state's suggested start date due to COVID-19.
• Accepted a donation of 30,000 square feet of tile from Tarkett in Florence.
The flooring will be installed in the R.E. Thompson Intermediate School gymnasium; Deshler Middle School cafeteria; in the upstairs area of the athletic field house; an office suite at Deshler High School; and in computer labs of the career technical center.
