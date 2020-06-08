Two Shoals area students have been named as college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners.
The scholarship is among the nation's most prestigious with about 3,300 winners earning $2,000 annual scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
An additional group of scholars will be named nationally in July.
Brooks High School senior Madelyn Hunter and Florence High School's Connor T. Paine are winners.
Hunter will purse a degree in veterinary medicine at Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Paine listed his probable career field as undecided, but plans to attend the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa this fall.
The National Merit Scholarship Program equates to more than $30 million in scholarships to this year's seniors, who, as juniors earned qualifying scores on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.