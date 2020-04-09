SHEFFIELD — Jamie Smith lives by a simple philosophy: If you can help, do so.
It's been her mantra throughout her teaching career. Now that the Sheffield High School mathematics and intro to engineering teacher is at home, her helping spirit is continuing.
Smith, whose engineering classes are two-time state winners of the Samsung National STEM competition, was the recipient the past two years of about $30,000 in technology. That technology included 3-D printers.
With permission from her administration, Smith brought the printers home, where she's working every day making face shields for health care workers and first responders, as well as special face mask accessories for anyone in need.
"I think the whole country is aware of the need for this (personal protective equipment) and it's just a matter of us having the ability to use our equipment to help provide it," Smith said.
After printing the pieces the shield connects to, Smith adds the transparency, which is the plastic used with overhead projectors. The completed device keeps liquid splatter off the wearer.
To avoid the discomfort caused when elastic or similar materials are used to hook over the ears, Smith is producing a plastic piece that goes around the back of the head and hooks to the mask behind the ears.
"These earpieces work for any mask that hooks around the ears," Smith said. "It's one size and has four pieces on each end that makes it adjustable."
So far, Smith has printed 23 face shields for Walmart Pharmacy workers, food pantry workers and a nurse headed to New York.
She's now filling requests for 132 mask adjustment ear pieces that are going to New York firefighters and nurses, the Helen Keller Hospital Infusion Clinic, Long Lewis Ford of the Shoals, Tennessee Valley Pediatrics, Huntsville Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
"I've got the information on my Facebook page, and I print these things as people contact me," she said. "It's my way of doing my part."
But it's a time consuming process: one printer prints one piece at a time in 22 minutes, and another printer takes 2.5 hours to print five.
Smith said some of her engineering students have taken interest in the project and have contributed to the effort.
Sophomore Evan Palmer did some initial research to locate files on the internet that are compatible with printing those particular plastics. He then converted the files so they would be the right size to work with the printer.
"This is a novel virus and there's a lot we just don't know about it, so to be able to help the community, it's a good thing to do right now," said Palmer.
He said his involvement is a payback of sorts for the community's support of his engineering team's Samsung projects the past two years.
"I think anyone with a printer who can do this type thing should. I just want to help any way I can," Palmer said.
