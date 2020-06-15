FLORENCE — Four University of North Alabama students have been offered Fulbright grants for the upcoming school year.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international education exchange program with other countries and is funded by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. The program operates in more than 160 countries worldwide.
Grant recipients include Margaret Carpenter, of Athens; Elisa Coker, of Birmingham; Candice Fawcett, of Arab; and Brandon Sanders, of Trinity.
Carpenter, an English major, minoring in applied linguistics, has accepted an English teaching assistantship in Brazil. When she returns from her year abroad, she plans to pursue a doctorate in linguistics with a focus on socio-linguistics.
Coker, a graduate of the Masters of Arts in Education, accepted an English teaching assistantship to Indonesia. She said she is ready to take the music culture of the Shoals to her students in Indonesia.
Fawcett, who graduated with a Masters in literature will teach English in Greece. She is a first-generation college graduate.
Sanders is a graduate of the College of Business Computer and Information Systems. He will fulfill an English teaching assistantship in South Korea, which he said will allow him to work toward a career in foreign service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.