FLORENCE — The Marriott Shoals Conference Center was brimming with students Tuesday during the annual Jobs for Alabama Graduates (JAG) northern district competition.
The event drew the largest crowd yet with 450 students and featured 9th- through 12th-graders from 19 north Alabama high schools.
The JAG programs included three schools from Lauderdale County: Central, Wilson and Lauderdale County High.
Longtime Wilson JAG teacher Linda Quigley said the program not only teaches job and interview skills, but gives the student participants "a place to fit."
JAG students prepare throughout the year for the competition in such areas as career preparation, business plan, creative decision making, employability skills, financial literacy, knowledge bowl, prepared speaking and project-based learning showcase.
"Many of these students are going straight to the workforce after high school, and this program and this conference prepares them to be confident when that time comes," Quigley said. "We also stress community service and these students excel at that."
Among the 450 students in attendance Tuesday was Fairfield High Preparatory School.
Its team of seniors competing in creative decision making were attending the conference for the first time.
"They presented us with a problem that we had to figure out a creative solution for," said Nick Hall, who admitted being nervous during the presentation.
"We were all pretty nervous but we did it. We came up with a solution and did pretty well with it."
His teammate Alana Anderson said the team's innovative juices kicked in and, "we did fine with everything but the time limit, and that made it really tough."
State JAG director Many Nichols said the program's popularity has forged growth in program offerings as well an increased state budget.
There are 12 new programs since last year and a new national competition that began in 2022, she said.
"The JAG program's success has been noted in very positive ways around the state," Nichols said. "There was a 100% graduate rate statewide last year among JAG participants. We also had two Alabama students place first at the national competition and one third place winner. Our Alabama students placed in the top 10 in almost every area of competition."
Those who placed in the top four of each competition on Tuesday will advance to the state competition on March 7 in Birmingham.
The top two winners at the state competition will receive a scholarship to attend the national conference later this year in Orlando, Florida.
