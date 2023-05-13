MUSCLE SHOALS — McBride Elementary fourth-grader Keaton Allen said he's never fancied himself a writer, but now that he's become a published author he's decided it's pretty cool.
Allen and his classmates in Tasha Byrd's class have been working on a class book — a compilation of writings about the students' favorite places.
Across the hall, students in Rachel Chapman's class did the same.
The two classes were the first of the fourth-grade classrooms to public their own book through the Student Treasures Publishing Company.
Byrd and Chapman each hosted book signing parties Friday with student authors as the guests of honor.
Parents gathered in the two classrooms to hear students tell about their essay-style stories that were included in their books.
The two classes worked on their respective books for the past two months with each including a page-long written description of their favorite places with their own hand-drawn art accompanying their stories.
Allen admitted that he was impressed with the outcome.
"I wrote about my grandmother's house and the beach, for sure two of my favorite places," he said.
Students in each of the classes took turns sitting at the book signing desk as they posed for photos.
Cecilia Cox, a student in Chapman's class, said she enjoyed the process of learning to write.
"We first studied about writing in essay style and it was fun," she said. "I decided I really loved writing."
One of Cox's classmates, Ellie Kiel, said she changed her mind about her favorite place during the writing process.
"I had one place in mind to write about but then I went to Costa Rica and when I came back my favorite place had changed," she said. "It definitely became Costa Rica."
Chapman said her students enjoyed the writing process and took the project seriously.
"They had a lot of fun with it and understand better now what goes into writing and illustrating books," Chapman said.
Marlie Rice said the hardest part was illustrating her writing.
"I wasn't sure at all about my drawing but it turn out OK in the end," she said.
