FLORENCE — When cross-river rivals Muscle Shoals and Florence high schools meet on the gridiron tonight at Braly Municipal Stadium, a little neighborly bantering and a whole lot of excitement is sure to ensue.
Cheerleaders for both schools led the charge Thursday in preparing for today's respective pep rallies and making the game day signs.
Florence High Principal Rod Sheppard said it's a game students look forward to every year.
"The close proximity of the two schools makes this a fun game," he said. "With our 7-A schedule, we don't get to play many of our neighboring schools, so the kids really look forward to this game. It should be a good one."
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Host team Florence goes into tonight's game with a 2-3 record, while Muscle Shoals is 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.