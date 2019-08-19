FLORENCE — Absentee ballots are available through Thursday for the Aug. 27 vote on millage tax renewals for Lauderdale County and Florence schools.
The 11-mill renewal affects both systems, and has been on the books since 1954.
The tax is not a new collection, but a renewal that was last voted on in 1993.
County and city voters will each have three taxes on the ballot – a 5.2-mill tax and a 1.8-mill tax that is shared by both school districts, and a 4-mill district tax.
All together, the taxes generate $5.8 million for Lauderdale schools and $3.9 million for Florence.
Absentee ends five days prior to the election.
Polls will be open regular election hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Florence Superintendent Jimmy Shaw stressed that the tax is renewal only and will not cost residents additional money.
The money it generates for the Florence school district pays for 15 percent of its teaching staff, Shaw said.
