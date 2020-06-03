Many colleges are having to adjust their fall admissions policies after ACT tests scheduled to be taken this month were cancelled across the nation.
Testing sites at Northwest-Shoals Community College and the University of North Alabama, both popular locations, have canceled their June 13 test date.
Trent Randolph, the coordinator for the Shoals campus of NWSCC testing site, said ACT officials were considering a July 18 make-up date but no details have been released.
The next scheduled dates for the ACT are in September and October.
"Those dates are always really popular on our campus, and we now really expect a full house," Randolph said of the fall dates. He said social distancing would likely still be a factor, making it even more difficult to meet the testing demand.
Nationwide, more than 2,600 testing sites canceled their June test date, according to Ashley Nieblas, a managing counselor with Collegewise, a national college admissions company.
"As of now, there are no policy adjustments in Alabama yet," she said. "But it's likely that as more test dates are canceled, they may adjust their testing policy, or implement later testing deadlines (for scholarships or admissions)."
Nieblas said consideration of allowing online testing is being challenged as equity and practicality issues exist. She said not all students have access to a computer to take the test, and officials have questioned how an online test would be monitored.
"We haven't heard from colleges if they'll accept ACT tests online," she said.
Nieblas said some colleges already were in the process of making changes and shifting policies regarding standardized testing for admission.
"A number of schools are making these tests optional, such as the University of Oregon," she said.
She encourages students carefully research admissions policies for universities or colleges they are considering.
But there is some good news for those students who get bumped out of this month's testing and can't reschedule.
"Admissions readers and counselors everywhere are going to make allowances for students who were impacted by COVID-19 setbacks, and there will be areas on the admissions forms addressing this," she said.
In the meantime, Nieblas advises parents and students to be patient in trying to reschedule as an overload of students seeking new test dates could cause website crashes or other technical difficulties.
