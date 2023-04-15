SHEFFIELD — When Zoie McGuyer's mission intersected with the Aim High Mentoring program in Sheffield schools, the result was a lot of happy children at Threadgill Primary.
Aim High Program Director Teresa Tucker said activities throughout the week focused on parent/child involvement in conjunction with April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The activities culminated Friday with a student parade through the school and visit by Miss Alabama contender Zoie McGuyer, who was recently crowned Miss Walker County.
The Florence native read to kindergarten students and encouraged them to always be bold in reporting to a trusted adult any hurtful or unacceptable behaviors they encounter.
"You all are so special and there are wonderful adults who will help you, so always be brave and tell someone when something is wrong," she said.
McGuyer's platform is "Saving Grace: We Hear You." It is an advocacy program which enables abused children to express themselves freely and safely in their own court hearings and allowing their stories to be heard.
"I was adopted but before that, I never had the chance to go before the judge and tell my story and it would have made a difference for me," McGuyer said. "It's wonderful to be in schools sharing what I'm most passionate about with children."
McGuyer, 19, is a sophomore at Troy University. She has partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), which work with courts across the state on behalf of children entangled in the court system through no fault of their own.
She shared that it took her dad, stepmom (now her adopted mom), guardian ad litem attorney and herself all working together to get her out of an abusive situation where she had been silenced.
Earlier this year she created the Saving Grave Activities Book, which is designed to be educational and a light to kids who don't have family member support.
"It's my goal to make sure children continue their growth in their education, even if the parent isn't present in that aspect of their lives," McGuyer said. "These books (available after May 1) will be free to the children based on the donations of my nonprofit, "Saving Grace: We Hear You."
Tucker said acknowledging the reality of child abuse is an urgent need in society today, particularly in schools.
"You never know what children are going through and they need to know that there are safe people they can confide in and that there's help for them," she said. "Everyone wearing blue on Friday is our way of saying we acknowledge this issue in our society and we are hear to help our children."
