MUSCLE SHOALS — Alabama's highways and byways are about to get a lot cleaner.
Through the Alabama Community College System's "Clean Home Alabama Initiative," community colleges and k-12 schools are partnering during November to help beautify the state.
As part of the statewide initiative, Northwest-Shoals Community College will host its "Clean Home Shoals" on Nov. 9.
Each of the two Northwest-Shoals campuses has adopted a mile-long stretch of roadway to clean up.
Partnering schools will do the same in close proximity to their own schools or with the college clean-up crews.
Gov. Kay Ivey recently signed a proclamation launching the "Clean Home Alabama Initiative."
So far, 12 area schools have committed to partner with Northwest-Shoals on the initiative, including Waterloo High School, Lexington High School, Colbert County High School and McBride Elementary School for the Shoals campus.
For the Phil Campbell campus participants include Vina High School, Tharptown High School, Russellville High School, Phil Campbell High School, Belgreen High School, Red Bay High School, Russellville and West elementary schools.
According to an Alabama Community College System press release, Chancellor Jimmy Baker said service is the heart of the cleanup effort, which is also the mission of the community college system.
"Alabama's community colleges are located within every region of the state, which means we are perfectly positioned to organize and execute an effort of this magnitude to help maintain 'Alabama the Beautiful' during our state's bicentennial year."
Colbert County High School's Future Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and cheerleaders are joining in the effort at their school.
FCCLA advisor Jamie Austin said the cleanup project fits perfectly with her group's goal to be leaders in the community.
"We'll be cleaning up around campus and in downtown Leighton," Austin said. "We're going to cover as much ground as we can. This project sends the message to the community that leadership means service."
Residents and groups interested in partnering on "Clean Home Alabama" can get information at accs.edu/CleanHomeAL.
