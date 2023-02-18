MONTGOMERY — High school students across Alabama will have the opportunity to submit college applications from Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 to a number of colleges and universities across the state and even some in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Louisiana.
This is an extension of the event which was held in October 2022 for thousands of high school seniors, according to the Alabama Department of Education.
“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students,” said Monica P. Mack, Alabama college application campaign coordinator. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”
Here is a list of the colleges and universities which have waived their application fees next week.
▪ Alabama State University – Alabama
▪ Alabama A&M University - Alabama
▪ Allen University - South Carolina
▪ Andrew College – Georgia
▪ Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama
▪ Birmingham Southern College – Alabama
▪ Brenau University – Georgia
▪ Cumberland University - Tennessee
▪ Faulkner University – Alabama
▪ Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia
▪ Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia
▪ Huntingdon College - Alabama
▪ Jacksonville State University - Alabama
▪ Lander University – South Carolina
▪ Lincoln Tech - Tennessee
▪ Maryville College – Tennessee
▪ Mercer University – Georgia
▪ Miles College - Alabama
▪ Mississippi College – Mississippi
▪ South University - Alabama
▪ Spring Hill College – Alabama
▪ Stillman College – Alabama
▪ Talladega College - Alabama
▪ Troy University – Alabama
▪ Tuskegee University – Alabama
▪ Union University - Tennessee
▪ University of Alabama – Alabama
▪ University of Alabama Birmingham - Alabama
▪ University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama
▪ University of Mobile - Alabama
▪ University of Montevallo – Alabama
▪ University of New Orleans - Louisiana
▪ University of North Alabama - Alabama
▪ University of South Alabama – Alabama
▪ University of Tampa - Florida
▪ University of Tennessee Southern - Tennessee
▪ University of West Alabama – Alabama
▪ University of West Florida - Florida
▪ University of West Georgia - Georgia
▪ Alabama Community College System – Alabama
▪ Bevill State Community College - Alabama
▪ Bishop State Community College – Alabama
▪ Calhoun Community College – Alabama
▪ Central Alabama Community College – Alabama
▪ Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama
▪ Enterprise State Community College – Alabama
▪ Gadsden State Community College – Alabama
▪ Jefferson State Community College – Alabama
▪ Lawson State Community College – Alabama
▪ Lurleen B. Wallace Community College - Alabama
▪ Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama
▪ Reid State Technical College - Alabama
▪ Shelton State Community College – Alabama
▪ Snead State Community College - Alabama
▪ Trenholm State Community College - Alabama
▪ Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama
▪ Wallace Community College Selma - Alabama
▪ Wallace Community College Hanceville - Alabama
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.