MONTGOMERY — Shoals area education officials say the recent release of graduation rates for the class of 2022 is further proof that the pandemic is in the rear view.
All but three area high schools had a higher graduation rate than the state average of 89.84% for the 2002 class, according to the latest figures.
Sheffield High School made the biggest gain of all Shoals public high schools when comparing the classes of 2021 and 2022. Sheffield's graduation rate was up more than 11 percentage points from 74.07% in 2021 to 85.96% last year.
"We'd like to be at least at 90%, but we're making gains, getting back to where we were pre-COVID," said Stephanie Wieseman, Sheffield City Schools assistant superintendent.
"In a small school, one student dropping out has a huge impact, but the bottom line is we do whatever it takes to keep kids in school and graduating."
Wiesemen, who is the former principal of Sheffield High School, said the goal of faculty and staff is to make sure every senior has what he/she needs to get a job, enlist in the military or attend college.
"It's pretty simple — we have to meet kids where they are and help them decide the best path after high school, so we go to all lengths to see them get that diploma."
The graduation rate is based on a four-year cohort starting when a student enters the ninth grade. The cohort for the class of 2022 began in 2018.
The state's high school graduation rates for the class of 2022 dropped below 90% for the first time since 2017, and the number of students who dropped out before graduating also increased.
This year's state report card (for the 2021-22 school year) does not include graduation rates for 2022, but for 2021. Officials at the State Department of Education did not return calls last week seeking details about that discrepancy.
Florence High School Principal Rod Sheppard said his responsibility for each student graduate extends to those who transfer out of the system. Those students must be documented at their new school, otherwise they count as a dropout.
"We work our tails off to get kids graduated," Sheppard said. "We talk to kids every day about their plans for the future, convincing them they need a diploma."
The Florence system also has various credit recovery programs, including the Resource Program where students can attend classes at night.
"We tell them dropping out isn't an option, and we'll do what it takes to keep them in school, even going out knocking on doors and offering summer graduation for those who only lack one course."
The gains over 2021 graduation rates didn't come without the implementation of new strategies and hard work on the part of educators, according to Weiseman.
"Full credit goes to the faculty and staff for the lengths they go to," she said. "We meet one-on-one with every student and make sure they have a plan."
Tuscumbia Superintendent Russ Tate said his hope is that his district's graduation rate will trend back upwards, adding that 91% is still below the goal.
"Hopefully, it's just a blip and we'll continue to trend upward as we move forward," he said. "We can quit blaming COVID now. It's our job to make sure these kids are graduating with a high school diploma that means something."
