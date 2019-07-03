FLORENCE — Twelve of the 13 Head Start and early childhood classes served by the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama now have a temporary home, according to Kim Dodd, director of Children's Services.
The Community Action Partnership has operated since 2014 in the Handy School facility, which is owned by Florence City Schools. But earlier this year, school system officials informed Dodd they would be using the building for a pre-kindergarten center for mostly 4-year-olds.
With the partnership's contract ending July 1, Dodd had to find temporary locations for the 13 Head Start classes for the coming school year while a permanent site is being renovated. That facility is located on Glory Way, off Cox Creek Parkway.
Dodd stressed Tuesday she is committed to providing uninterrupted service for the families whose children are involved in the Head Start program. She said there are currently 212 children being served.
"I'm so grateful for the facilities that stepped up and are helping us by providing space for our classes," she said. "We're so grateful for people's kindness, and it's a real relief to know that these children are going to continue to get service."
The most recent offer Dodd received was from Florence City Schools, which offered the program the use of three Weeden Elementary classrooms for early Head Start, which is birth through 3-year-olds.
Florence Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said Weeden School has been home to early Head Start before. With space available at that location, offering it was "the right thing to do."
"We just wanted to help out, as these children are our community's base," he said. "These children are our future Falcons or Lauderdale countians, and we just want to make sure they have everything they need."
Other locations for temporary classes include:
• Westminster Presbyterian Church on Rickwood Road in Florence will house three Head Start classrooms and two pre-kindergarten classrooms.
• Kids Club childcare center on Hermitage Drive will house two Head Start and one early Head Start class.
• Focus Scope on North Wood Avenue will house one Head Start classroom.
"We only lack one more classroom placement, a Head Start position," Dodd said. "We'll be doing home visitation until we start operating the programs in August."
Dodd said inspections and licensing are underway, and equipment will be placed soon. Plans call for the programs to be operational in August.
Representatives with centers or churches that have rental space available to house the one remaining classroom should call Dodd at 256-260-3156.
Some class openings are available and applications are still being accepted, Dodd said.
