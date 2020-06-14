Officials at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center say the addition of a new cybersecurity program this fall is fulfilling a growing need not only within the school system, but in society.
"We're already in a time when cybersecurity is paramount to companies, schools and at every level of government and it's a need that is going to continue growing," said Principal Gary Dan Williams. "There must be people trained to look after data and I believe this is a new frontier for our students."
The program is a joint effort between the center and Northwest-Shoals Community College as a dual enrollment option for students in 10th through 12th grades. Free to students, the courses are taught by Northwest-Shoals instructors on the Allen Thornton campus.
Students will go through a selection process with a requirement of a minimum 3.0 grade point average.
Students completing the cybersecurity technician program can earn a short-term certificate. Summer coursework and internships are a part of the program.
Currently, 55 students are pre-registered with a maximum of 40 students being selected.
"The timing for this program is right," Williams said. "We're seeing municipal departments, school systems and our military under cyber attack and we have to be able to defend against this. This is about defending our country and its a new mindset in protecting ourselves."
The program will operate as a simulated work place called Cyber Shield. Williams said it gives students a sense of an actual work environment.
Some of the courses include network security, computer maintenance, intro to app development, ethical hacking, network communications, cyber defense, microcomputer applications, microcomputer operating systems and security analysis.
Emma Robb, a 10th-grader at Brooks High School said she expects to gain knowledge that will benefit the community.
"I definitely expect more cybersecurity-related jobs around here in the next few years and I think everyone is starting to see that our security is a really big deal," she said.
Williams said students who complete all the testing that goes along with the program will be employable with a short-term certificate and the credits they earn put them in good standing towards earning an associate's degree at a much quicker rate.
Central High School 10th-grader Ben Tilley said he's always had an interest in cyber security and his intrigue has been heightened as the need for it has grown stronger.
"This is bringing a higher level of education to me and my fellow students," Tilley said. "This program is my chance to investigate this technological career path. I'm academic-minded but I also need to expose myself to the job world and this is the perfect opportunity.
"To me, it's a hallmark of the community that this college is willing to come out and teach these courses. It's a sign of growth and I'm glad we have this opportunity."
