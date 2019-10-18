With today's expected release of the State Department of Education's report card for the state's public school districts comes both celebration for some districts, and a dose of reality for others as the numbers show a need for improvement strategies.
State Department officials say technical difficulties prevented them from releasing the information publicly at the 8 a.m. appointed time today, although the TimesDaily received the embargoed information on Thursday evening.
The state's overall grade of an 84 rose four points from last year's 80.
Shoals area school districts, with the exception of the Colbert County system, either met or exceeded the state's grade. The Colbert County system scored an overall 83.
Locally, two districts scored A's — Muscle Shoals with a 93 overall and Florence with a 90.
The highest score for a single school in the Shoals was Kilby Laboratory School with a 99, the same as last year's score. The lowest score reported locally was Leighton Elementary with a 73.
Throughout the day, the TimeDaily will update how each local system fared individually.
