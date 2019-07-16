Shoals area public school systems are getting in excess of $5.4 million, collectively, from the state's Education Trust Fund to be used in various capacities in the upcoming school year.
The money is coming compliments of the state's largest education budget to date, topping $7 billion.
The Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund was appropriated $199 million, a far cry from last year's $41 million appropriation.
The growth is the result of a spike in state revenues.
With additional appropriations this year, districts statewide are being allowed to use those funds in areas other than technology.
Lauderdale County schools received the most locally at $2.1 million.
Lauderdale's director of Student Services, John Mansell called the money "a really nice, pleasant surprise."
The bulk of the Lauderdale funds will go toward deferred maintenance projects and the purchase of several new special education buses.
"We'll also be enhancing security of our entryways at schools and upgrading security cameras," Mansell said.
Florence City Schools received $1.1 million, which will be used next summer to replace the roof at Weeden Elementary.
"This money is coming at a great time for us because this roof will cost more than $3 million," said Chief Schools Financial Officer Connie Wallace. "We were going to have to pick and choose which sections to repair, but this enables us to complete it."
Sheffield Schools Superintendent Keith Davis said the district's $269,918 appropriation is coming at a time when the district is focusing on its STEM initiative, particularly in the lower grades.
The system's goal is to get STEM certified, first at Sheffield Junior High, then eventually the other schools.
"We're putting two STEM labs at Threadgill Primary and L.E. Willson Elementary, increasing the technology in grades 1-6 with iPads, and adding two lab carts for kindergarten through sixth grades," Davis said. "We're working toward having a one-to-one initiative in K-6 by 2021."
He said the money also will be used for some building maintenance needs for heating and air conditioning units, as well as drainage issues at the high school.
Muscle Shoals, with its $760,849 appropriation, is addressing deferred maintenance needs as well, Superintendent Brian Lindsey said. The replacement of a boiler at Muscle Shoals Middle School is one of the more costly projects.
In addition, Lindsey said the district is replacing several technology servers and renewing it Chromebook lease agreement.
In Colbert County, a gamut of needs will be paid for out of the school district's $689,472 appropriation, according to Technology Coordinator Louis Delbert.
"We're replacing the teacher computers in all five elementary schools, and upgrading our science labs in all three high schools, Delbert said. "We also purchasing five (security)camera systems for the elementary schools and replacing network switches countywide."
Tuscumbia schools will receive $396,182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.