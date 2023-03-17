RUSSELLVILLE — The attention of educators across the country has turned to Russellville City Schools since the district made a national debut in "Education Week" magazine earlier this year.
The expansive 2-part article titled "The Language of Equity: Once Resistant, An Alabama Town Now Sees Its English Learners As Its Future" spotlighted the school district and its personnel, showing not only the educational gains of English Learner students but the change in attitude that has permeated the community.
Because of the exposure brought about by the Jan. 30 article, Superintendent Heath Grimes has been thrust into a national spotlight. Last week, he was the featured speaker for a webinar addressing educators across the country on the topic of what schools can do to help English learners thrive.
"Education Week" has also invited him to be a presenter in May in Washington, D.C., at its leadership symposium.
The article honed in on the change the past decade for Russellville City Schools, where 29% of the students are English learners and 54% are Hispanic.
The article points out that the demographic shift in the student body is a reflection of the national picture.
English learners, most of them Hispanic, are now one of the fastest growing student populations in the country. The group is projected to grow to 111 million — or 28% of the U.S. population — by 2060, according to the U.S. Census.
The Russellville school district has created a robust English learner program consisting of 10 bilingual aides who have been funded largely by pandemic relief funds.
Seeking ways to continue funding for the much-needed positions is part of the school district's challenge.
Grimes, however, has taken a "reach the students where they are" approach, his mission for the eight years he's been in the system.
"Stop thinking students are difficult to teach just because they aren’t fluent in English. They can — and must — be taught with high expectations," he said of his approach.
Grimes explains in the article that one look around Russellville made it clear that the English learner students and their families kept the city alive with their businesses and the jobs they held, and they would be the ones deciding Russellville’s future.
“You have to get out of the mindset of Republican, Democrat, how you feel about immigration, whether they should be here, legally, illegally, and just have to look at them as our students,” he said. “We had to go through that. There were people that felt burdened, but I don’t think you find that in our district now.”
Russellville’s intensive focus on the students has paid off in results, though more so in the elementary grades than for secondary students.
English learners in third and fifth grades went from about 36% and 31%, respectively, meeting grade-level language proficiency in the 2020-21 school year to about 71% last school year.
The progress of second-graders grew from 46% to 84%.
Still, Grimes isn't discouraged about the slower secondary gains.
"We're doing a lot in secondary already, like increasing our EL teachers in middle school and offering sheltered instruction in the high school English, math, science and history classes," he said, explaining that EL teachers are paired with the general classroom teachers in those core subject areas.
"They're presenting their lesson together and it's making a difference in our ninth- through 12th-grade classes."
Grimes said the gains are encouraging.
"I'm just thrilled we've been able to show people nationally what happens when you truly invest in all students," he said.
