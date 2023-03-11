centerpiece top story Artistic Renderings of Youth on exhibit starting March 20 By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Mar 11, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts will display its 2023 Artistic Renderings of Youth exhibit beginning March 20.A reception at the center will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. March 23.The exhibit will remain through April 28. The Renderings of Youth program, founded by Florence art educator Jerry Foster, provides the opportunity through its exhibit for the community to discover young artistic talent in the area. The competition is coordinated by middle school and high school teachers.Student exhibitors have the opportunity to receive awards such as the Jerry Foster Avante Garde Award, the Ronnie Riner Memorial Drawing Award and scholarships from the University of North Alabama.Ribbons are awarded in three grade divisions: grades 7 and 8; grades 9 and 10; grades 11 and 12.The center is open for to the public for free viewing from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Art Education School Systems Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGreenhill man faces attempted murder, arson chargesTuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation chargesDustin PettusC. Henry CopelandTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal serviceDwight Richard JefferiesGwendolyn GrigsbyPerry BaileyShirley Williams SelfBryce Davis Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Should sports betting be legalized in Alabama? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.