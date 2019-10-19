MUSCLE SHOALS — Special needs students from throughout the Shoals were treated Friday to their own arts festival, now in its third year.
The Very Special Arts Festival, hosted by the University of North Alabama College of Education and Human Sciences took place at the Muscle Shoals Recreation Center and included an array of art activities and experiences with special adaptations for students with limited mobility.
The festival provides an opportunity for students with even the most significant disabilities to experience a variety of art forms, participate in fun activities and engage with music.
The students ranged in grades from kindergarten through 12th, and came from school districts throughout Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.
Organizers said some of the more popular activities returned for this year's festival including multi-sensory activities for all ages and ability levels, music and instrument experimentation, and drama and literacy activities.
