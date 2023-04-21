FLORENCE — When Brandon Underwood was much younger, his mother told him that when he became an adult he would need to get a job.
She told him that if manual labor was not his niche, then he needed to find a job that’s more creative and intellectual.
He looked at various vocations, and nothing sparked his interest.
Then he found a person on YouTube he began to watch more intently and study who also edited movie trailers.
“I became more fascinated in what he did and in filmmaking in general, and it’s taken off from there,” said Underwood, who is now a senior at Colbert County High School.
“When I told my mom I wanted to be a filmmaker, she said ‘OK, let’s be real,’ he said with a laugh. “Then I saw this post about the Saw [film franchise] and about these two filmmakers [James Wan and Leigh Whannell]. They had come right out of college and could only afford one room. And with that one room, they’ve made billions of dollars with that franchise. That inspired me to think, ‘OK, I can do that.’”
That passion has not gone unnoticed. That’s why he’s the 2023 Shoals Scholar Dollars Student of the Year.
Underwood already has channeled Wan and Whannell’s drive and love for film. In early March he released his own work “Goodnight” at the University of North Alabama’s George Lindsey Film Festival.
He’s also spent time directing a band of budding filmmakers like himself, to shoot a documentary spotlighting school life at Colbert County High.
His drive to become a filmmaker is unwavering. His plan is to attend the University of North Alabama and pursue film as a major.
“It’s a cool program and [Florence is] a central location — about six hours to Dallas, six hours to Atlanta, a couple hours to Nashville and three to Memphis, so you’re in a really good location as far as finding places to work. I do hope to just jump into one of those fields right after college,” he said.
While he aspires to build his filmmaking career somewhat like Wan and Whannell, he hopes to produce films as good as his role model and three-time Academy Award nominated director David Lynch.
“I appreciate just how he operates and does his movies and the process — just how he presents everything is very inspiring to me,” Underwood said. “He’s an artist through and through.”
As an aspiring filmmaker, Underwood has to have some all-time favorite films, and he quickly rattled off four.
One of those films, of course, was a Lynch movie.
His top movie picks include “The Master” by Paul Thomas Anderson; Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me” “Paris Texas” and “The Big Lebowski.”
