TUSCUMBIA — There will be a back-to-school prayer service at 6 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church.
The service will include prayers for all Colbert schools. Organizers say administrators throughout the county will participate.
The community-wide prayer service is open to the general public. All four public school districts, as well as Covenant Christian School in Tuscumbia, will be prayed for.
