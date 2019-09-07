MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College will host students from 20 area schools for this year's Northwest Alabama BEST Robotics Industry Night.
The BEST (Boosting Engineering, science and Technology) Robotics event will be open to the public from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on campus.
The college's career technical programs will have their areas open to assist students with the creation of the robots. The event will have a tailgating theme with food available in different areas of the college.
The BEST Robotics season kicked off Aug. 24 for all area teams. The theme for this year's competition is "Off The Grid," which is focused on electricity.
BEST teams in the research stage of the competition currently.
"The students will have an opportunity to view exhibits and visit with area electricity professionals and industry representatives," said Kim Sheppard, co-hub director for Northwest Alabama BEST Robotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.