Trent Allen (second from left), co-hub director for NW AL BEST and Kim Sheppard, co-hub director for NW AL BEST recently accepted a $15,000 donation from Muscle Shoals TVA Retirees. Presenting the donation were Joan Marsh (second from right), treasurer of Muscle Shoals TVA Retirees, and John Blackwell (far right), board member of Muscle Shoals TVA Retirees. Stephanie Newland (far left), vice president of Workforce Initiatives at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce was also present for the presentation. [COURTESY]

MUSCLE SHOALS — The Northwest Alabama BEST Robotics program got a $15,000 donation recently from the Muscle Shoals Tennessee Valley Authority retirees for their upcoming 2023 season.

