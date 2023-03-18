Trent Allen (second from left), co-hub director for NW AL BEST and Kim Sheppard, co-hub director for NW AL BEST recently accepted a $15,000 donation from Muscle Shoals TVA Retirees. Presenting the donation were Joan Marsh (second from right), treasurer of Muscle Shoals TVA Retirees, and John Blackwell (far right), board member of Muscle Shoals TVA Retirees. Stephanie Newland (far left), vice president of Workforce Initiatives at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce was also present for the presentation. [COURTESY]
MUSCLE SHOALS — The Northwest Alabama BEST Robotics program got a $15,000 donation recently from the Muscle Shoals Tennessee Valley Authority retirees for their upcoming 2023 season.
The BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Robotics program is a workforce development partnership between the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The BEST Hub offers a full schedule of events for area robotics programs with students participating free of charge.
BEST Robotics officials said donations, such as that from the TVA retiree group, make the program possible, as there are no robot materials or registration charges for participating schools.
Northwest-Shoals Community College math instructor Kim Sheppard serves as the co-hub director for the Northwest Alabama BEST Robotics program and said the donation will go toward preparations for the 2023 season.
"We're so appreciative of the Muscle Shoals TVA retirees and their faith in us to help train and prepare middle and high school students for careers in STEM related fields," she said. "We survey our participating students and approximately 95% of them say BEST Robotics has caused their interest in STEM careers to increase."
BEST provides online and in-person training for robotics sponsors, practice days, game day competitions and other events throughout the year.
Northwest Alabama BEST Robotics are now registering teams from area middle and high schools. Teachers are encouraged to register their teams early to participate in summer training opportunities.
