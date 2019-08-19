FLORENCE — More than 160 young women received bids from sororities at the University of North Alabama today during afternoon festivities in the center of campus at the University Amphitheater.
Bid Day activities began this morning and culminated this afternoon with 166 incoming freshmen receiving bids to join one of the University Panhellenic Council's four sororities including Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Gamma Delta, Phi Mu and Zeta.
Excitement and music filled the air as the new recruits ran to their respective sorority groups.
UNA's Director of Student Engagement Tyler Thompson said Panhellenic recruitment activities officially began Thursday and culminated today.
Classes begin Wednesday at UNA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.