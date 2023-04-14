Brooks 7th-grader Blade Miller, right, works on his Chromebook inside Casey Phillip’s classroom Thursday at Brooks High. Miller recently won the state history bee and earned a spot in the national and international competitions this summer. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
KILLEN — Blade Miller knows more than the average seventh grader about history and he has the championship title to prove it.
Miller is this year's state winner of the National History Bee. He also placed third for the state in his age group in the International Geography Bee.
The regional competitions were held April 9 at Hoover High School in Birmingham.
The wins qualify Miller for the national and international competitions this summer. The National History Bee will be in held in June in Washington, D.C., and the International Geography Bee will be held in July in Rome, Italy.
"I had to win three rounds of the regionals to go the finals, and then win one round in the finals to be declared the state winner. I honestly thought I'd do better in the geography bee because that was what I'd really focused on studying for."
As it turned out, his passion for history helped catapult him to the top in the history bee.
"I just really enjoy everything about history and can really see myself pursuing it in a career path one day," he said.
Miller said he's planning the trip to D.C. to compete this summer, but still hasn't decided about the international geography competition in Rome.
In preparation he has a study guide and Wikipedia sites for additional historical content. He’s sure he'll be better prepared for the upcoming competitions.
"From the time I got nominated until I competed (at regionals) I only had a month to prepare, so I have more time this go-round," he said.
The nomination to compete for the state title came from his history teacher, Casey Phillips.
"When I got the packet of nomination forms, I knew Blade was a definite candidate," Phillips said. "I know that anytime in class when he raises his hand, he knows what he's talking about. He has a very bright future ahead of him."
Miller said that while he can't predict the outcome of the two competitions he's committed to in D.C. --the history and geography portions -- he will be prepared.
"I'm already studying a lot and my mom's helping me," he said. "I look at it like I'm just learning even more about subjects I already love."
