COLBERT HEIGHTS — When Beth Brumley looks out over her classroom, she sees a whole sea of potential.
The health science teacher at Colbert Heights High School has been named National New Teacher of the Year through the Association for Career and Technical Education.
Brumley is in her sixth year of teaching.
She was recognized recently at the organization's annual awards gala in Anaheim, California.
Brumley said her key to success as a health science educator is preparing students for the health care workforce by presenting them with not only the benefits, but the realities of the field.
"When health care employers are looking for certified nursing assistants or patient care technicians, I want them to think of the students in Colbert County Schools first," Brumley said. "This award affirms that I'm teaching my students and preparing them for their futures."
The association gave awards in eight areas: Teacher of the Year, Postsecondary Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year, Teacher Educator of the Year, Career Guidance Award, Limetime Achievement Award and the Carl Perkins Community Service Award.
Brumley said her focus is solely on the future careers of her students.
"In our program, students are given the opportunity to work and learn in the same environment as current health care professionals," she said.
"I'm honored with this award, and it has shown me that I'm where I'm supposed to be in my career, but I'm not finished learning and improving."
